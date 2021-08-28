Pac-12 commissioner details plan for Big Ten-ACC scheduling alliance

There have been some questions over how the announced alliance between the Pac-12, Big Ten, and ACC will work in practice. One of the commissioners involved shed some light on that topic Friday.

Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff revealed how the three conferences plan to make use of the alliance in terms of scheduling. By his explanation, every team in each conference would ideally play eight conference games and two non-conference games, one home and one away against a member of each of the other two conferences. The leagues want to do this as soon as possible, but it will require tweaks to their respective TV contracts.

Asked about the new Alliance (Pac, ACC, Big 10), Kliavkoff said the goal "is to get to a place where every single school in the conference is playing eight conference games, one home game and one away game against the other two conferences." — Colton Clark (@SpokesmanClark) August 27, 2021

It's possible – not plausible – that it happens as early as next year.

Much of it depends on renegotiating with ESPN and Fox.

"There's a lot of work to be done to get there." — Colton Clark (@SpokesmanClark) August 27, 2021

The three conferences announced the alliance earlier this month, citing the need to bring stability to college football.

One thing is clear: the alliance certainly shuts out the SEC. If this does come to fruition, it’s worth wondering if the only matchups we’ll ever see between SEC schools and these other conferences come only in bowl games or the College Football Playoff.