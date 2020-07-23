Pac-12 will reportedly begin conference-only schedule in mid-September

The Pac-12 announced recently that it will play a conference-only schedule in 2020, and we now know that the start of the season will be a bit delayed.

According to Jon Wilner of The Mercury News, the Pac-12 is preparing for teams to play 10-game schedules beginning on Sept 19. Conference officials have also prepared nine-game schedules that could be implemented depending upon what happens with the coronavirus pandemic going forward. Teams would not begin formal training camp until the beginning of August.

The schedule is expected to span over 14 weeks, with two bye weeks built in for each team. That will create windows where changes can be made in the event that games cannot be played as scheduled. The Pac-12 Championship, which will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, was originally scheduled for Dec. 4. That date remains an option for the title game if all goes to plan, but it is one of three weekends that have been tabbed as possible dates for the game.

Other conferences will likely follow similar models, and one prominent athletic director already said he wants the season to start later. If all the major conferences play conference-only schedules, a later start is a possibility nationwide.