Paul Finebaum throws more shade at Jim Harbaugh

Paul Finebaum is a notorious Jim Harbaugh detractor, and he was at it again on Wednesday.

Finebaum was one of the panelists on ESPN morning show “Get Up” and was talking about the the College Football Playoff rankings. The SEC-focused host was asked by Mike Greenberg whether this will be the year that Harbaugh beats Ohio State.

Finebaum had a blunt answer.

“No, no, no,” Finebaum said. “Greeny, you can ask me this question until I’m 150, and the answer is still no. I don’t think this Michigan team, although they are better than they have been — significantly better — can beat Ohio State. This is a really good, if not great, Ohio State team.

“And I think there’s something in Jim Harbaugh’s brain. I don’t know what it is, I don’t really want to know. He is incapable — incapable, Greeny — of beating his biggest rival.”

That’s a pretty strong insult and one that Harbaugh will not appreciate. Harbaugh is in his seventh season coaching Michigan. His teams have gone 0-5 against Ohio State (they did not play last year during the COVID-shortened season). The teams played a close, double-overtime game in 2016. Ohio State has fairly easily handled Michigan all the other seasons under Harbaugh. The Buckeyes boat-raced the Wolverines in their last two meetings.

Both teams are 10-1 this season, as was the case when the teams met in 2016. At the minimum, it should be a good game.

H/T Saturday Down South

Photo: Aug 31, 2019; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh before the game against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports