Caller to ‘Paul Finebaum Show’ not recognizing Georgia national championship

Some fans sure live in a world of denial.

One fan named “Fred From Alabama” called into “The Paul Finebaum Show” on Thursday. Fred is an Alabama fan and explained why he is not recognizing Georgia’s national championship.

Fred From Alabama has entered the chat…and he's refusing to acknowledge Georgia's victory in the CFP Championship pic.twitter.com/sCulzJLBxX — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) January 13, 2022

Fred’s argument is that Georgia beat Alabama on Monday when the Crimson Tide were not at full strength.

Bama was without its top two wide receivers in John Metchie and Jameson Williams. Metchie suffered a torn ACL in the SEC Championship Game and Williams suffered a torn ACL early in the national championship game. When the teams played in the conference championship game, Alabama won 41-24. Georgia won the rematch 33-18.

Here’s our message to Fred: injuries are and always have been part of the game. Despite their injuries, Alabama led 18-13 in the fourth quarter. They just blew it and let the Bulldogs come back and beat them.

Fred is suffering from a case of sour grapes.

Photo: Nov 6, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Jordan Davis (99) reacts with defensive lineman Travon Walker (44) after a tackle against the Missouri Tigers during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports