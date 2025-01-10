Penn State gets away with blatant holding penalty against Notre Dame

Penn State got away with a blatant holding infraction in their College Football Playoff semifinal game against Notre Dame at the Orange Bowl in Miami Gardens, Fla., on Thursday night.

The Nittany Lions were trailing 17-10 in the fourth quarter and had the ball at the Notre Dame 18. They handed the ball to Kaytron Allen, who rushed to the right for 10 yards. His run was made possible in part thanks to Julian Fleming holding Christian Gray.

How is this not a hold? 🤡 pic.twitter.com/OXM5QI8NG6 — Footballism (@FootbaIIism) January 10, 2025

The referees were generous on that.

Two plays later, Nicholas Singleton ran in for a 7-yard TD to help Penn State tie the game at 17.

The officials were hardly calling penalties in the game and mostly letting the players play. That could explain how Penn State got away with that one.