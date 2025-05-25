Ex-Penn State player seriously injured, girlfriend killed in ATV accident

A former Penn State and Ohio State wide receiver suffered serious injuries in an ATV accident that resulted in the death of his girlfriend on Friday night.

Julian Fleming, who played at Penn State last season following four years with the Buckeyes, was involved in a fatal ATV accident in Columbia Township, Pa, according to an official report from the Pennsylvania State Police.

Police said the 24-year-old Fleming, who was listed as the driver of the ATV, suffered a “suspected serious injury” and was transported to the hospital. Alyssa Boyd, a passenger, was pronounced dead at the scene. Boyd was 23.

Mark Brennan of 247Sports reports that Boyd was Fleming’s girlfriend and that Fleming had been released from the hospital as of Sunday morning.

The police report states that the ATV “collided with a deer that had jumped out in the roadway.” Neither Fleming nor Boyd were wearing safety equipment.

Boyd’s Instagram profile indicates that she was a student at the University of Alabama. Her most recent post was one in which she posed for a photo alongside Boyd at a Penn State game with the caption “Proud of you 3.”

Fleming was a 5-star recruit coming out of Southern Columbia High School in Catawissa, Pa., in 2019. He was one of the top wide receiver prospects in the country.

Fleming had 14 catches for 176 yards and a touchdown at Penn State last season. Fleming’s best collegiate season came with Ohio State in 2022, when he had 34 catches for 522 yards and 6 touchdowns.

After going undrafted last month, Fleming initially signed a deal with the Green Bay Packers. However, he did not join the team due to failing a physical with hip and back injuries.