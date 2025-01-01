Penn State player had dirty hit on Ashton Jeanty

Dani Dennis-Sutton had a nice game for Penn State in their 31-14 College Football Playoff quarterfinals win over Boise State on Tuesday night. But he also received notoriety for his dirty play.

After Penn State’s defense got an interception in the fourth quarter, Dennis-Sutton was caught taking a cheap shot on Ashton Jeanty. Dennis-Sutton nailed the Boise State star running back with a dirty, blindside hit that occurred after the play was over.

Dennis-Sutton was clearly targeting the Broncos’ best offensive player with that unnecessary hit. Dennis-Sutton was penalized twice in the game for personal fouls. He also had six tackles, including 2.5 for a loss. He had a good game, but also a dirty one.