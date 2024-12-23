 Skip to main content
Penn State QB transfers to SEC school

December 22, 2024
by Larry Brown
Beau PribulaMissouri Football

Beau Pribula with his arms up

Penn State is losing its backup quarterback to a new team.

Beau Pribula, who served as Penn State’s No. 2 QB all season, is transferring to the Missouri Tigers. Pribula’s agency confirmed the news on Sunday. Pribula also shared a post on his Instagram account that announced his transfer to the Tigers.

Pribula could have some competition for the starting job in 2025. 4-star recruit Matt Zollers is also joining Missouri next year. Both quarterbacks are represented by the same agency.

Pribula made headlines last week when news of his transfer was reported. The sophomore quarterack did not want to leave Penn State, especially while the team was competing for a national championship. But in order to secure a spot and NIL money for 2025, he had to make the move now. His transfer helped expose a big problem.

Missouri is 9-3 this season and will play in the Music City Bowl. Their quarterbacks are Brady Cook and Drew Pyne. Pyne could be back next season to compete for the job, while Cook will be done.

