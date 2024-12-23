Penn State QB transfers to SEC school

Penn State is losing its backup quarterback to a new team.

Beau Pribula, who served as Penn State’s No. 2 QB all season, is transferring to the Missouri Tigers. Pribula’s agency confirmed the news on Sunday. Pribula also shared a post on his Instagram account that announced his transfer to the Tigers.

Pribula could have some competition for the starting job in 2025. 4-star recruit Matt Zollers is also joining Missouri next year. Both quarterbacks are represented by the same agency.

Beau Pribula announces his transfer commitment to Missouri. He will join fellow Pennsylvania native in 4-star Matt Zollers, who is the No. 3 QB in the 2025 class. They are both repped by the Aurum Sports agency for NIL. Here’s a video of the duo working out together this summer. pic.twitter.com/vTLAOG6KsL — Lyle Alenstein (@LAlenstein) December 23, 2024

Pribula made headlines last week when news of his transfer was reported. The sophomore quarterack did not want to leave Penn State, especially while the team was competing for a national championship. But in order to secure a spot and NIL money for 2025, he had to make the move now. His transfer helped expose a big problem.

Missouri is 9-3 this season and will play in the Music City Bowl. Their quarterbacks are Brady Cook and Drew Pyne. Pyne could be back next season to compete for the job, while Cook will be done.