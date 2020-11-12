 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, November 11, 2020

Penn State RB Journey Brown retiring due to heart condition

November 11, 2020
by Larry Brown

Penn State Nittany Lions logo

Penn State running back Journey Brown announced on Wednesday that he is medically retiring from football due to a heart condition.

Penn State said that they learned in September that Brown had a heart condition called hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. He received a second opinion to confirm the diagnosis. The diagnosis was discovered as part of a COVID-19 check but was not related to COVID-19.

Brown had 890 yards and 12 rushing touchdowns last season. The redshirt junior appeared to have a future as a pro.

Brown shared a statement on Twitter Wednesday about the situation.

“The pain of not being able to play the game I love anymore hurts and I can’t explain how I am feeling right now. However, I can walk away from the game knowing I truly gave my all at every practice, on every down, and in the locker room every day. You never know when you will play your last snap, but I know I left it all out there and have no regrets, other than wishing I could step on the field one final time,” Brown wrote in part of his statement.

“I won’t miss the game of football because it will always be a part of me.”

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus