Penn State RB Journey Brown retiring due to heart condition

Penn State running back Journey Brown announced on Wednesday that he is medically retiring from football due to a heart condition.

Penn State said that they learned in September that Brown had a heart condition called hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. He received a second opinion to confirm the diagnosis. The diagnosis was discovered as part of a COVID-19 check but was not related to COVID-19.

James Franklin announces RB Journey Brown will no longer be able to play football. "Although it is not COVID-related we learned about this in early September. … The entire organization has rallied behind Journey and his family." Second opinions confirmed what PSU thought. — Audrey Snyder (@audsnyder4) November 11, 2020

Brown had 890 yards and 12 rushing touchdowns last season. The redshirt junior appeared to have a future as a pro.

Brown shared a statement on Twitter Wednesday about the situation.

I didn’t even expect to make it this far but it’s about Journey, not the destination. #HLM #SIAM pic.twitter.com/nbQrIsjXzY — SUNNY-D (@JourneyBrown6) November 11, 2020

“The pain of not being able to play the game I love anymore hurts and I can’t explain how I am feeling right now. However, I can walk away from the game knowing I truly gave my all at every practice, on every down, and in the locker room every day. You never know when you will play your last snap, but I know I left it all out there and have no regrets, other than wishing I could step on the field one final time,” Brown wrote in part of his statement.

“I won’t miss the game of football because it will always be a part of me.”