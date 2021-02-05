Penn State roasted on Twitter over Super Bowl graphic
Penn State was roasted on Twitter Thursday after posting a Super Bowl-related graphic.
The Nittany Lions tried to boast about the success their players have had in the NFL. The graphic stated that a Penn State player has appeared in every Super Bowl. There’s only one issue. If you read the fine print at the bottom, a clarification shows that there were actually five Super Bowls in which a Penn State player did not appear.
That's a lot of Super Bowls…#MadeInHappyValley#WeAre pic.twitter.com/4k2OyXuvEM
— Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) February 5, 2021
Penn State’s liberal use of the word “every” led to some funny feedback.
Take a look at some of the great tweets in response.
That’s a lot of wins… pic.twitter.com/MBGfjogjf4
— SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) February 5, 2021
— New Hampshire Fisher Cats (@FisherCats) February 5, 2021
— Adam Koplik (@adamkoplik) February 5, 2021
Temple is 4-0 against PSU in cfb ᴺᵒᵗ ᶜᵒᵘⁿᵗᶦⁿᵍ ᵗʰᵉ ⁴⁰ ˡᵒˢˢᵉˢ
— Socialist Neilu (@NeilZalavadia) February 5, 2021
— Bob Wassell (@wassbobb) February 5, 2021
Hopefully Penn State learned a lesson not to do that again. That was pathetic, but also fitting given how bad the team was this season.