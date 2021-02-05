Penn State roasted on Twitter over Super Bowl graphic

Penn State was roasted on Twitter Thursday after posting a Super Bowl-related graphic.

The Nittany Lions tried to boast about the success their players have had in the NFL. The graphic stated that a Penn State player has appeared in every Super Bowl. There’s only one issue. If you read the fine print at the bottom, a clarification shows that there were actually five Super Bowls in which a Penn State player did not appear.

Penn State’s liberal use of the word “every” led to some funny feedback.

Take a look at some of the great tweets in response.

That’s a lot of wins… pic.twitter.com/MBGfjogjf4 — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) February 5, 2021

Temple is 4-0 against PSU in cfb ᴺᵒᵗ ᶜᵒᵘⁿᵗᶦⁿᵍ ᵗʰᵉ ⁴⁰ ˡᵒˢˢᵉˢ — Socialist Neilu (@NeilZalavadia) February 5, 2021

Hopefully Penn State learned a lesson not to do that again. That was pathetic, but also fitting given how bad the team was this season.