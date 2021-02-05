 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, February 4, 2021

Penn State roasted on Twitter over Super Bowl graphic

February 4, 2021
by Larry Brown

James Franklin

Penn State was roasted on Twitter Thursday after posting a Super Bowl-related graphic.

The Nittany Lions tried to boast about the success their players have had in the NFL. The graphic stated that a Penn State player has appeared in every Super Bowl. There’s only one issue. If you read the fine print at the bottom, a clarification shows that there were actually five Super Bowls in which a Penn State player did not appear.

Penn State’s liberal use of the word “every” led to some funny feedback.

Take a look at some of the great tweets in response.

Hopefully Penn State learned a lesson not to do that again. That was pathetic, but also fitting given how bad the team was this season.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus