Peyton Manning shares advice for nephew Arch after Texas commitment

Arch Manning announced this week that he has committed to the University of Texas, but he will not arrive on campus until 2023. In the meantime, one of his uncles is urging him to focus on finishing what he started.

Peyton Manning was asked on Friday at the Manning Passing Academy if he has any advice for Arch and other top recruits. He spoke about not letting the future become a distraction.

“I just encouraged him to kind of concentrate on the task at hand — be a senior, finish out your eduction, get your high school diploma and try to have the best senior year you can,” Peyton said. “There’s no doubt it can become a distraction if you let it, but it’s not fair to your teammates and coaches if you’re not all-in and focused on the team. I think the fact that he made this decision in June was smart.”

Both Peyton and his brother Eli, Arch’s other uncle, mentioned how recruiting was much different when they were coming out of high school. Social media did not exist, and the process started much later. They say that is why it is so important for players like Arch to make sure they don’t get too far ahead of themselves.

Arch already made one big change in his life before committing to Texas. The good news is he could not possibly have a more experienced group of quarterbacks in his inner circle. He will have plenty of help navigating the rest of his high school career and beyond.