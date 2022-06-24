Arch Manning made 1 big change before announcing commitment

Arch Manning announced on Thursday that he has committed to Texas, and the way he shared the news signaled a big change for him.

Manning announced on Twitter that he will play for the Longhorns in 2023. The tweet was his first ever and remained his only as of Friday morning.

That is fairly significant, as Manning had stayed off of social media prior to that. His family wanted him to focus more on school and sports and avoid the distractions that come along with platforms like Twitter.

Part of the reason Manning probably stayed off of Twitter was to avoid being recruited there, both by programs and fans. He may not have wanted to listen to rabid college football fans trying to influence his decision. Though, Manning’s high school coach made it seem like Texas was winning the Manning sweepstakes either way.

Peyton Manning, one of Arch’s uncles, joined Instagram this year but still is not on Twitter. Arch may be trying to emulate the great Manning quarterbacks who came before him, so we would not expect him to be very active on social media.