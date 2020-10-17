Phil Mickelson has great tweet in support of Mack Brown

Phil Mickelson has been friends with Mack Brown for a long time, and the golfer has never doubted his friend’s coaching talents. Now he’s taking a little victory lap after being proven right.

Brown has successfully revived the North Carolina football program. They enter Saturday’s game against Florida State ranked fifth in the country, a fairly remarkable feat given it’s only Brown’s second year in charge.

Mickelson praised Brown in a tweet on Thursday, recognizing the coach’s accomplishments.

After being let go by the university of Texas and doing some commentating for a few years, @CoachMackBrown Brown has the UNC Tar Heels undefeated and ranked #5 in the country. A great man, coach, and human being whom I’m lucky to call a friend. Good luck against Fl St Saturday — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) October 16, 2020

Mickelson and Brown have been friends for many years. The golfer has even been known to wear orange at times in a tribute to Brown when the latter was still coaching Texas. It’s clear that Mickelson is very proud to see his friend moving back toward the top of the sport.