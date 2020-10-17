 Skip to main content
Phil Mickelson has great tweet in support of Mack Brown

October 17, 2020
by Grey Papke

Phil Mickelson

Phil Mickelson has been friends with Mack Brown for a long time, and the golfer has never doubted his friend’s coaching talents. Now he’s taking a little victory lap after being proven right.

Brown has successfully revived the North Carolina football program. They enter Saturday’s game against Florida State ranked fifth in the country, a fairly remarkable feat given it’s only Brown’s second year in charge.

Mickelson praised Brown in a tweet on Thursday, recognizing the coach’s accomplishments.

Mickelson and Brown have been friends for many years. The golfer has even been known to wear orange at times in a tribute to Brown when the latter was still coaching Texas. It’s clear that Mickelson is very proud to see his friend moving back toward the top of the sport.

