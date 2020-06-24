Phillip Fulmer: Tennessee preparing to have stadium full of fans

Tennessee athletic director Phillip Fulmer likes to be prepared for all situations, and that includes the possibility of having Neyland Stadium full of fans in the fall.

Fulmer appeared on 104.5 The Zone in Nashville and talked about the possibility of having fans at Vols games.

“I am confident. I think we’ll play,” Fulmer said on the radio, via 247 Sports. “I don’t think anybody knows exactly yet what that will look like. We’re planning on a full stadium and adjust from there. If we don’t, we’re in trouble … it’s easier to adjust down than adjust up. Hopeful that the trend will turn back down after it’s turned up in our country in places. Bend the curve back down and we can all participate if we want to.”

To those who will question the AD for talking about the possibility of fans being packed into close quarters despite the presence of COVID-19, Fulmer’s plan has more to do with preparation than expectations. As he said, it’s easier to prepare for the high-end scenario and adjust down than the other way around.

Some sports leagues are holding some hopes about having fans at events. We’ll know in the coming months whether that is a realistic possibility or not.