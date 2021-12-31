Pitt bettors suffer bad gambling beat at end of Peach Bowl loss

Those who bet on Pitt in the Peach Bowl on Thursday suffered a really bad beat.

The Panthers were trailing Michigan State 24-21 after the Spartans scored a touchdown with just under three minutes left. Pitt began their possession at their 25, looking for a field goal to tie the game or touchdown to take the lead.

Pitt converted a 4th-and-8 and even got the ball down to the Michigan State 26 with around 30 seconds left. They looked like they were in position to send the game to OT.

That’s when Davis Beville threw a pick-six:

PICK-SIX MICHIGAN STATE‼️ The Spartans have scored 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter 👀 pic.twitter.com/FdWPLsPqlg — ESPN (@espn) December 31, 2021

That is a crushing way to go down.

The final was Michigan State over Pitt 31-21.

Not only did the Spartans win the game, but they covered the 3.5 spread. If you had your money on Pitt, which was playing without Kenny Pickett, our thoughts are with you.