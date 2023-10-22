Brutal slide by Pitt QB costs team in loss to Wake Forest

Pitt appeared to have their third win of the college football season secured on Saturday. However, a ill-timed slide in the final minute eventually led to a 21-17 loss against Wake Forest.

The Panthers held a 17-14 lead and faced 3rd-and-8 from their own 9-yard line with 55 seconds left at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Pitt ran an option play to perfection to try to ice the game. Quarterback Christian Veilleux faked a handoff to running back C’Bo Flemister and had more than enough space for a first down. Veilleux slid down and celebrated with Flemister as if their team had gotten the first down.

However, referees ruled that Veilleux had begun to slide short of the first-down marker.

BAD BEAT ALERT 🚨 Nursing a 3-point lead, Pitt QB Chris Veilleux gave himself up before reaching the first down marker. Wake Forest (+120) would then drive down the field and score the game winning TD with 0:09 remaining. pic.twitter.com/YLbksCGLzD — Covers (@Covers) October 21, 2023

The slide rule in football allows the ballcarrier to basically give himself up to avoid contact from oncoming defenders. The play is ruled dead at the spot wherein the slide was initiated.

A closer look at the play shows the Pitt QB starting to slide before crossing the first-down marker.

They got it right. Tough way to lose. A mistake he will never make again, I’m sure. pic.twitter.com/983FG4kp19 — Adam Crowley (@_adamcrowley) October 21, 2023

Wake Forest would go on to score the decisive go-ahead touchdown with seven seconds left. It’s not the first time a Panthers QB’s slide during a Pitt-Wake Forest game sparked debate online.

“I definitely felt like I had it. Going to have to watch some film. It’s a tough one,” said Veilleux after the loss.

“I definitely felt like I had it.” Christian Veilleux discusses the controversial call on his late-game run: pic.twitter.com/ZswJv68mRP — Noah Hiles (@_NoahHiles) October 21, 2023

Veilleux threw for 302 yards with 2 touchdowns and no interceptions. Pitt falls to 2-5 after the defeat.