PJ Fleck reportedly drawing interest for NFL head coaching jobs

PJ Fleck has been pursued by more than one top college program over the past two years, and the Minnesota coach is apparently drawing interest as an NFL head coaching candidate as well.

At least one NFL team wants to interview Fleck for its head coaching vacancy, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports. Fleck is one of a handful of college coaches who have received inquiries from NFL teams.

Minnesota finished 3-4 in its fourth season under Fleck this year, though it’s hard to judge teams in a shortened season. The Gophers had games against two ranked opponents — Wisconsin and Northwestern — canceled.

Fleck, 40, has played and coached at both the collegiate and NFL level. He was a wide receiver at Northern Illinois from 1999-2003. He then had a brief stint with the San Francisco 49ers in 2004 and 2005. Fleck served as the wide receivers coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2012.

There were rumors last year linking Fleck to two top college jobs, but he ended up signing a contract extension with Minnesota. He would almost certainly at least consider making the jump to the NFL if the interest in him is legitimate.

Minnesota has gone 26-19 with two bowl wins since Fleck took over.