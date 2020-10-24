Video: Players and announcers hilariously fooled by flying shoe in Illinois-Wisconsin game

Sometimes, football players have to deal with their equipment malfunctioning on the field. More rarely, that malfunction fools just about everyone both on and off the field.

That’s what happened during Friday’s Big Ten opener between the Wisconsin Badgers and Illinois Fighting Illini. Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson caught a pass over the middle, and as he was being tackled, his shoe flew off. One problem: his shoe looked an awful lot like a loose football.

This shoe had everyone faked out pic.twitter.com/anB8KNnWQZ — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 24, 2020

The errant shoe got the cameraman, the announcer, and at least a handful of players. It’s pretty easy to see why.

Normally we see great plays fool the camera like this. There’s plenty of room for something weird like this too, though.