Surprising point spread for Alabama-Georgia championship game released

The point spread for the college football national championship game has been released, and it is a surprising one.

Multiple sportsbooks listed Georgia as a 2.5-point favorite against Alabama in the national title game.

National Championship odds are LIVE! pic.twitter.com/XK3wKu5ilc — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) January 1, 2022

Opening odds for #CFBPlayoff title game at @CircaSports: Alabama vs. Georgia (-2.5, 53) — Ben Fawkes (@BFawkes22) January 1, 2022

Georgia looked dominant in their 34-11 win over Michigan in the CFP semifinal game at the Orange Bowl. Alabama also looked good in a 27-6 win over Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl.

The teams have identical 13-1 records, but Bama throttled Georgia in the SEC Championship Game 41-24. The way the SEC title game went down makes you wonder why UGA would be favored over Bama.

We definitely know one person who loves that point spread, that’s for sure.

