Purdue had pick-six wiped out because DB was high-stepping

Purdue beat Northwestern 17-9 on Saturday, but the margin of victory could have been greater if not for a big penalty call.

The Boilermakers were leading 14-3 early in the third quarter when defensive back Jalen Graham intercepted a pass and ran it into the end zone. The play should have counted for six points for Purdue, but Graham was called for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

What did Graham do? He was high-stepping into the end zone.

Sooo… Purdue had a pick six erased because LB Jalen Graham was high stepping from the 30 yard line and the refs called him for unsportsmanlike conduct 😭😭 Such a lame call. 👎 pic.twitter.com/RG78iUBnQx — 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 @𝗙𝗧𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱𝟳 (@FTBeard7) November 19, 2022

Here is the penalty announcement.

Purdue interception return for a TD taken off the board, for “high stepping”. Coach Prime would be aghast pic.twitter.com/r96shnUta7 — Chris B. Brown (@smartfootball) November 19, 2022

Deion Sanders would never stand for that.

Graham began his celebration around the 30-yard line, which is probably what caught the officials’ attention. He could probably try to argue that he was just trying to avoid an ankle tankles on his way to the end zone!

Purdue ended up missing a field goal after getting the turnover, but they still hung on for the win. They are now 7-4.