Report: Top QB recruit Jaden Rashada wants Florida to release him

Jaden Rashada’s recruitment has been a wild saga, and on Wednesday, it took another twist.

ON3 reported on Wednesday that Rashada has requested his release from his National Letter of Intent that he signed with Florida.

Rashada committed to Miami over the summer and reportedly turned down millions from the Gators to play for the Hurricanes. But he ended up flipping to the Gators in November.

However, Rashada seemed to show reservations about the Gators all along. He was last to send in his letter of intent among Gators recruits. And now he reportedly wants out, though even that is in question.

Rashada’s father Harlen has since told various reporters that Jaden is not asking for his release from his NLI.

Per Harlen Rashada, the father of Jaden Rashada, to @247Sports "Jaden has not filed a request for release from Florida." pic.twitter.com/sApCtpzKdC — Brandon Huffman (@BrandonHuffman) January 11, 2023

Rashada is a 5-star quarterback from Pittsburg, Calif. and was considering various SEC schools, as well as Miami. Name, Image and Likeness deals were a big part of his recruiting, but something may have soured between him and Florida on that front.

A slew of NIL missteps in recent weeks led to Rashada losing trust in Florida, multiple sources indicated to On3. https://t.co/JkKCPB82iv — Pete Nakos (@Pete_Nakos96) January 11, 2023

Rashada was the only quarterback in Florida’s recruiting class. The Gators are losing quarterback Anthony Richardson to the draft, so Rashada leaving could put them in a tough spot.