QB recruit Ty Simpson picks Alabama over Clemson

The Alabama Crimson Tide just won the national championship and are keeping the momentum rolling in recruiting.

High school quarterback Ty Simpson announced on Friday that he has committed to play at Alabama.

Simpson is rated a 5-star recruit from 247 Sports’ composite rankings. 247 Sports rates him as the No. 61 player nationally and No. 2 player in the state of Tennessee for the Class of 2022.

Simpson attends Westview in Martin, Tenn. His father is the head coach at UT-Martin. Tennessee was actually the leader for Simpson, but their coaching change opened things up for other schools, like Bama, Clemson and Ole Miss.

“What stuck out to me with them was one their culture and two their player development,” Simpson said of Alabama. “They get their players ready for the NFL and the NFL is a dream of mine and I’m going to a place where they have NFL coaches in there every day that can make me the best player I can be.”