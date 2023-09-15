Quinn Ewers impressed Steve Sarkisian with 1 move he made this week

Quinn Ewers showed some leadership this week for his Texas Longhorns.

Texas is coming off a big win at Alabama last weekend. The Longhorns are 2-0 and will face West Virginia on Saturday. Ewers is trying to ensure that his teammates don’t get ahead of themselves.

According to Texas coach Steve Sarkisian, Ewers asked the coaches if he could hold a players-only meeting on Tuesday. The purpose of the meeting was to help players maintain focus following the big win.

Steve Sarkisian said Texas held its normal meetings on Mon. Later in the day, Quinn Ewers texted Sark asking if they could have a players only meeting Tues. a.m. Sark said the players' desire to reiterate the need for focus entering week 3 was a "great sign for us." — Joe Cook (@josephcook89) September 14, 2023

If you’re a coach, you have to love that.

Players will sometimes get carried away after a big win and then forget to prepare for their next opponent. It sounds like Texas’ players are working hard to avoid that trap.

Ewers, who is in his second season with Texas after beginning his career at Ohio State, has passed for 609 yards and 6 touchdowns this season. He has been showing lots of maturity throughout the year.

Texas is currently ranked No. 4 in the country, which is the highest ranking they have achieved under Sark, who is in his third season as the team’s head coach.