 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, September 15, 2023

Quinn Ewers impressed Steve Sarkisian with 1 move he made this week

September 15, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read
Quinn Ewers ready to throw

April 23, 2022; Austin, TX, USA; Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) throws a pass during Texas’s annual spring football game at Royal Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas on April 23, 2022. Mandatory Credit: Aaron E. Martinez-USA TODAY NETWORK

Quinn Ewers showed some leadership this week for his Texas Longhorns.

Texas is coming off a big win at Alabama last weekend. The Longhorns are 2-0 and will face West Virginia on Saturday. Ewers is trying to ensure that his teammates don’t get ahead of themselves.

According to Texas coach Steve Sarkisian, Ewers asked the coaches if he could hold a players-only meeting on Tuesday. The purpose of the meeting was to help players maintain focus following the big win.

If you’re a coach, you have to love that.

Players will sometimes get carried away after a big win and then forget to prepare for their next opponent. It sounds like Texas’ players are working hard to avoid that trap.

Ewers, who is in his second season with Texas after beginning his career at Ohio State, has passed for 609 yards and 6 touchdowns this season. He has been showing lots of maturity throughout the year.

Texas is currently ranked No. 4 in the country, which is the highest ranking they have achieved under Sark, who is in his third season as the team’s head coach.

Article Tags

Quinn EwersTexas Longhorns Football
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus