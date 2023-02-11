 Skip to main content
Texas QB Quinn Ewers draws attention after making big change

February 10, 2023
by Larry Brown
Quinn Ewers ready to throw

April 23, 2022; Austin, TX, USA; Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) throws a pass during Texas’s annual spring football game at Royal Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas on April 23, 2022. Mandatory Credit: Aaron E. Martinez-USA TODAY NETWORK

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers drew attention this week after making a big change.

The Longhorns QB has been known in part for his blond mullet. But that mullet is gone, and Ewers no longer has a party in the back. He’s all business.

Take a look at Ewers’ new look that was on display Thursday:

Here is a before and after comparison:

Ewers didn’t completely shave his beard, but he did trim it, so he has cleaned things up. Maybe Ewers realized his business needed to be more than just in the front since Arch Manning is now on campus.

After transferring from Ohio State to Texas last year, Ewers earned the starting job and played 10 games as a redshirt freshman. He passed for 2,177 yards, 15 touchdowns and 6 interceptions for the 8-5 Longhorns.

Hudson Card left the Longhorns as a transfer to Purdue, so the quarterback battle will likely be between Ewers and Manning in 2023.

Quinn Ewers
