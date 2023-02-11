Texas QB Quinn Ewers draws attention after making big change

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers drew attention this week after making a big change.

The Longhorns QB has been known in part for his blond mullet. But that mullet is gone, and Ewers no longer has a party in the back. He’s all business.

Take a look at Ewers’ new look that was on display Thursday:

Texas QB Quinn Ewers has shaved the mullet and beard pic.twitter.com/1I3q18A4bi — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) February 9, 2023

Quinn Ewers’ infamous mullet is gone 😭 (Via Xavier Worthy/ IG) pic.twitter.com/9r3Z9KG44G — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) February 9, 2023

Here is a before and after comparison:

Texas QB Quinn Ewers has cut his infamous mullet. 😳 pic.twitter.com/NIP6khf11G — CFB Kings (@CFBKings) February 10, 2023

Ewers didn’t completely shave his beard, but he did trim it, so he has cleaned things up. Maybe Ewers realized his business needed to be more than just in the front since Arch Manning is now on campus.

After transferring from Ohio State to Texas last year, Ewers earned the starting job and played 10 games as a redshirt freshman. He passed for 2,177 yards, 15 touchdowns and 6 interceptions for the 8-5 Longhorns.

Hudson Card left the Longhorns as a transfer to Purdue, so the quarterback battle will likely be between Ewers and Manning in 2023.