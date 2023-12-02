Quinn Ewers reportedly leaning toward 1 big decision for 2024

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers is reportedly moving closer to a major decision for 2024.

Ewers is increasingly likely to return to Texas for a fourth season of college football, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. The sophomore quarterback and his camp increasingly believe that one more year of college football would best position him for future success in the NFL.

By returning, Ewers could position himself as a potential top pick in 2025 instead of getting involved in the crowded quarterback class of 2024. It would also allow Ewers to get more experience at the college level.

Ewers has thrown for 2,709 yards this season, and leads the Big 12 in completion percentage at 69.8 percent. His return could help establish the Longhorns as championship contenders in 2024, and would also make the team very attractive for talent in the transfer portal. It would, however, potentially raise some questions about one high-profile freshman.