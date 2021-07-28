Top QB Quinn Ewers could skip senior season to enroll at Ohio State

The changes to college athletics allowing players to capitalize on their name, image and likeness could lead Quinn Ewers to skip his senior high school season and enroll in college earlier than expected.

Ewers, the No. 1 QB recruit for 2022, decommitted from Texas last October and chose Ohio State a month later. He told Yahoo’s Pete Thamel that he is leaning towards leaving high school for the Buckeyes a year early.

“I don’t really know, I don’t have a final decision made quite yet,” Ewers told Thamel. “I’m leaning toward leaving and going up to Ohio, just so I don’t have to deal with [University Interscholastic League] stuff and can get comfortable with Ohio and Columbus and start to learn.”

The ability to begin cashing in on his name and making money is influencing Ewers’ thinking. He already has numerous offers from companies that want to work with him. But as a high school athlete, he cannot yet strike these deals. That’s why he wants to get started at Ohio State.

Academically, Ewers just needs to pass one core class, which he should be able to do in time to enroll at Ohio State by the start of camp on Aug. 3. Ewers is already planning to enroll at Ohio State in January.

The 6-foot-3 QB plays at Southlake Carroll in Texas, a storied program that would be devastated if he left.