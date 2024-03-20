Quinn Ewers decides to make unusual move

The Texas Longhorns held their pro day on Wednesday, and Quinn Ewers was a surprising participant despite not entering the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Texas quarterback threw at the Longhorns’ pro day, an unusual move for a player who is not actually draft eligible. Despite that, he threw to the likes of Xavier Worthy and Adonai Mitchell with a host of pro scouts in attendance.

Quinn Ewers on the money to AD Mitchell and Xavier Worthy 50+ yards down the field at the Texas Pro Day. pic.twitter.com/fSFsuu76sb — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_OTF) March 20, 2024

Ewers’ decision to take part in pro day could be twofold. Wide receivers Mitchell and Worthy will be in the draft this year, and having a familiar quarterback throwing to them could only be beneficial as they show off for scouts. Beyond that, Ewers is going to be a closely-watched draft prospect for 2025, and there is no harm in making an early impression with scouts, even this far out.

Ewers could have gone pro this year and likely would have been in contention as a first-round pick. However, he seems to believe he has unfinished business at Texas, and is clearly entrenched as the team’s starting quarterback for 2024. He will be among the early favorites for the Heisman Trophy and will be closely watched by NFL teams all season, so he is essentially just getting a head start on that scrutiny.