Quinnen Williams has extremely high praise for Nick Saban

Former Alabama defensive star Quinnen Williams offered extremely high praise for Nick Saban.

Williams was a star for the Crimson Tide in 2018 and 2019 before heading to the NFL, where he became the No. 3 overall pick by the Jets. After seeing Saban win his seventh national championship (sixth with Alabama), Williams called Saban the best coach ever.

“I think he’s the greatest coach of all time,” Williams told TMZ Sports. “His resume speaks for itself.”

Saban has earned the title as greatest college football coach ever. And he is in the conversation for greatest coach ever, along with people like John Wooden, Phil Jackson, Bill Belichick, and Geno Auriemma, to name a few.

The most impressive part about Saban is the way he refuses to be satisfied regardless of how much success he has at Alabama. His desire to keep winning is limitless. Saban believes that is the case because he hates losing so much. But as we saw last week in this video, even Saban enjoys winning sometimes.