Video: Nick Saban cries after Alabama wins national championship

Nick Saban doesn’t often share emotions publicly, but he did not hide them on Monday night.

Saban was unusually happy with his Alabama Crimson Tide for their performance against Ohio State in the College Football Playoff National Championship. He was actually happy during his halftime interview, which is very unusual. He was happy in his postgame interview on ESPN too. And he was even shown crying after the team won it all.

Saban said all along how proud he was of his team’s players for maintaining their focus and overcoming all the adversity the challenging season presented. He said this was one of his favorite teams because of all they achieved given the circumstances. His tears confirm everything he felt about this squad.

