Radio host starts new Deion Sanders rumor

It seems like only a matter of time before Deion Sanders leaves Jackson State to become the head coach at an FBS school, but the Hall of Famer is going to wait for the right offer. One local radio host seems to think that offer could come from Georgia Tech.

Rick Ballou of 92.5 FM in Jacksonville tweeted this week that he spoke with someone who said the possibility of Sanders landing at Georgia Tech is “about to get real.”

Spoke w someone today who told me Deion Sanders to https://t.co/RzpFN98UuM is about to get real — Rick Ballou (@Ballou1010xl) September 7, 2022

Georgia Tech is located in Atlanta, and Sanders has ties to the area. He was drafted by the Falcons and spent the first five seasons of his NFL career with them. He also played professional baseball for the Braves.

Other than that, the rumor does not make a whole lot of sense. Georgia Tech has struggled to find its way since Paul Johnson announced his retirement in 2018. The Yellow Jackets won just three games in each of the last three seasons under head coach Geoff Collins, who may not make it through his fourth year with the program.

Sanders has been linked to much more high-profile jobs than Georgia Tech. It seems unlikely that the prospect of coaching a non-competitive ACC team would be enough to pull him away from what he has been building at Jackson State.