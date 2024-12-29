Referee gets bloodied during fight between East Carolina and NC State

One of the officials in the Go Bowling Military Bowl between East Carolina and NC State at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md., was left bloodied on Saturday during a scuffle between the teams.

An altercation between the in-state rivals broke out with East Carolina leading 26-21 with under a minute left. There were two different areas where players were fighting. At one point, an East Carolina came over to shove an NC State player. The Pirates player didn’t realize there was an official in front of the NC State player. The official, umpire Rod Tucker, ended up getting knocked in the face by a helmet.

A ref took a helmet to the face during a scuffle between East Carolina and NC State. pic.twitter.com/SHbrvWvA9L — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) December 29, 2024

Eight players were ejected from the game with 38 seconds left for their roles in the fight. The Pirates got the win over the Wolfpack to improve to 8-5, while NC State finished the season 6-7.