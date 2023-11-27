Report: Jon Gruden a potential candidate for 1 college job

Former NFL coach Jon Gruden is reportedly being eyed to fill one coaching vacancy in college football.

Gruden is considered a “wild card candidate” for the Indiana head coaching job, according to a report from The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman.

Indiana fired longtime head coach Tom Allen on Sunday after eight seasons at the helm of their football program. The Hoosiers went 9-27 over their last three seasons under Allen.

Gruden last coached for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021. The former Super Bowl-winning coach resigned after being embroiled in a leaked email scandal.

Michigan OC Sherrone Moore, Washington OC Ryan Grubb, and Alabama OC Tommy Rees are among several Power 5 assistant coaches reportedly under consideration for the Indiana job.

However, Hoosiers reporter Jeff Rabjohns of 247 Sports refuted Feldman’s report linking Gruden to Indiana. Rabjohns stated that Gruden was “not a candidate” and called the circulating report “inaccurate.”

Just for general reference, Jon Gruden is not a candidate at Indiana. Reports that he is are inaccurate. #iufb — Jeff Rabjohns (@JeffRabjohns) November 27, 2023

Gruden was previously linked to one NFL job opening last month that remains vacant.

Gruden is currently serving as a consultant for the New Orleans Saints.