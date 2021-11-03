Report: Texas star may not return to team after Steve Sarkisian altercation

One of the Texas Longhorns’ leading receivers may be on his way out of the program after a practice altercation with coach Steve Sarkisian.

Multiple reports indicated that wide receiver Joshua Moore was involved in a heated altercation with Sarkisian after Wednesday’s practice. Anwar Richardson of OrangeBloods reported that the altercation was severe enough that Moore’s future with the program has been called into question.

It’s not clear what led to the altercation or what drove it to become as significant as it reportedly turned out to be.

Moore was Texas’ leading receiver in 2020, racking up 472 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. He has 22 catches for 233 yards and three touchdowns so far in 2021.

Whatever happened, it’s likely to put more pressure on Sarkisian. The Longhorns are 4-4 after three straight losses, and the first-year coach seems to be feeling the heat a bit.

