Steve Sarkisian quote after latest Texas loss is not exactly encouraging

The Texas Longhorns lost their third consecutive game on Saturday, a 31-24 defeat at the hands of Baylor. It means the Longhorns are now an underwhelming 4-4 under first-year coach Steve Sarkisian after starting 4-1 and taking a big lead against Oklahoma.

That will be a huge frustration to Sarkisian, who indicated as much after Saturday’s game. However, the remark he made about getting over the hump doesn’t exactly sound hugely confident.

Sark: "One of these weeks, we’re going to get over this hump. And when we do, we’ll become a very dangerous team." — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) October 30, 2021

The problem for Sarkisian is that Texas fans aren’t really looking forward to what may or may not happen in the weeks to come. They were hopeful of a dangerous team this season. Maybe the 4-1 start was a bit of a mirage, but 4-4 is not a great look for Sarkisian, even in year one.

Sarkisian is going to need some wins in recruiting, though he may be positioning himself for a surprising one. Regardless, Texas fans probably aren’t going to have an endless well of patience as he heads into year two.