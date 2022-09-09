 Skip to main content
Reporter actually taught Nick Saban something important ahead of Texas game

September 9, 2022
by Larry Brown
Sep 11, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Saban is likely the most well-prepared coach in college football. But there was one thing even he did not know ahead of Saturday’s game between Alabama and Texas.

Saban talked with reporters on Wednesday ahead of the game between his Crimson Tide and the Longhorns. One reporter asked the coach if he had reminded his players not to do the “Horns Down” gesture to avoid a 15-yard penalty.

Saban was somewhat lost during the question and admitted he was unaware of the penalty. The coach thanked the reporter and indicated he had plans to add that to his list of things to tell his players.

A media session proving to be valuable to Saban? There’s a new one.

Yes, players doing the “Horns Down” gesture is now regarded as taunting and results in a 15-yard penalty. Don’t expect a Tide player to do it this weekend, not unless they want to get chewed out by Saban on the sidelines.

