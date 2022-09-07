Reporter zings Brian Kelly after complaint about being tardy

Brian Kelly has only been the coach at LSU for one game, and his act with the media may already be old.

Kelly spoke with the media on Tuesday for his weekly press conference. The Tigers’ first-year head coach decided to zing a couple of reporters who apparently arrived late.

“We’ll open it up to this late-arriving media crowd that must have enjoyed the weekend. It’s usually $10 that we put in … we’ll have a big bash at the end of the year at my place,” Kelly said.

One reporter had a good zinger in response to being called out by Kelly for tardiness.

“Maybe if you win, I’ll be on time,” a reporter shot back.

“I don’t think it has anything to do with winning. I think it has to do with being on time,” Kelly said.

That’s awfully rich of Kelly to treat reporters like they’re his players. That sure will go over well.

Kelly was the head coach at Notre Dame from 2010-2021 before leaving for the LSU job. Over his last five seasons with the Irish, the team went 54-9 and never finished lower than 12th in the final AP poll. He’s off to a 0-1 start at LSU.