RG3 has embarrassing moment during ESPN pregame show

September 2, 2023
by Larry Brown
Robert Griffin pants split

Robert Griffin III had an embarrassing moment during the pregame show for Saturday’s Washington-Boise State game.

Griffin was talking about how former Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. made a splash last season with Washington, which was his first year with the Huskies. To emphasize the point, Griffin jumped into Lake Washington for a segment shown during the pregame show.

As RG3 jumped into the water, his pants split:

Griffin proudly shared the video via X:

That’s what happens when you try to do something athletic in pants that tight!

Penix threw for 450 yards and 5 touchdowns as Washington won easily 56-19 in their opener. Now working on his sixth college season accumulating stats, the redshirt senior Penix is a Heisman contender. Griffin, the pants splitter, is a former Heisman Trophy winner.

