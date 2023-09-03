RG3 has embarrassing moment during ESPN pregame show

Robert Griffin III had an embarrassing moment during the pregame show for Saturday’s Washington-Boise State game.

Griffin was talking about how former Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. made a splash last season with Washington, which was his first year with the Huskies. To emphasize the point, Griffin jumped into Lake Washington for a segment shown during the pregame show.

As RG3 jumped into the water, his pants split:

.@RGIII full split on the pants jumping into the water pic.twitter.com/z0eOjWQDXh — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) September 2, 2023

Griffin proudly shared the video via X:

College football is back with a splash…And a rip of pants!😂 pic.twitter.com/eUUaoS9Jla — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 2, 2023

That’s what happens when you try to do something athletic in pants that tight!

Penix threw for 450 yards and 5 touchdowns as Washington won easily 56-19 in their opener. Now working on his sixth college season accumulating stats, the redshirt senior Penix is a Heisman contender. Griffin, the pants splitter, is a former Heisman Trophy winner.