College football player delivers greatest interception of all time

August 31, 2024
by Larry Brown
Rob Carter Jr leaps in the air

Robert Morris defensive back Rob Carter Jr. on Saturday delivered what many believe is the greatest interception they have ever seen.

Robert Morris was facing Utah State at Maverik Stadium in Logan, Utah. RMU was leading 14-10 just before halftime when the Aggies attempted a pass deep down the field.

Bryson Barnes’ pass intended for Grant Page was intercepted by Carter, who leaped in the air and made a one-handed catch for the interception while twisting mid-air.

That was something special.

RMU may have lost the game 36-14, but most people will just remember that amazing play. That’s as good as it gets.

The feeling among those who saw the clip was unanimous.

