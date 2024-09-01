College football player delivers greatest interception of all time

Robert Morris defensive back Rob Carter Jr. on Saturday delivered what many believe is the greatest interception they have ever seen.

Robert Morris was facing Utah State at Maverik Stadium in Logan, Utah. RMU was leading 14-10 just before halftime when the Aggies attempted a pass deep down the field.

Bryson Barnes’ pass intended for Grant Page was intercepted by Carter, who leaped in the air and made a one-handed catch for the interception while twisting mid-air.

In case you missed it, check out this acrobatic interception by Rob Carter Jr. to end the half. #BobbyMo pic.twitter.com/EwE9XxXmk9 — RMU Football (@RMU_Football) September 1, 2024

That was something special.

RMU may have lost the game 36-14, but most people will just remember that amazing play. That’s as good as it gets.

The feeling among those who saw the clip was unanimous.

I don’t know how to describe this interception by Rob Carter Jr. other than it looks fake. It looks like a movie stunt. Insane pic.twitter.com/KlEeMbbrpn — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) September 1, 2024

This honestly might be the best interception I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/hIFCKiaI43 — Brenden Deeg (@BrendenDeeg_) September 1, 2024

This might be the greatest interception ever broadcasted 🤯 #CollegeFootball pic.twitter.com/eAADY5L9Dv — Locker (@PlayLockerLive) September 1, 2024