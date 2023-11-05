 Skip to main content
Rutgers fakes out entire world with incredible spin on Fumblerooski trick play

November 4, 2023
by Larry Brown
Rutgers lined up across from Ohio State

Rutgers gave Ohio State a good run for 30 minutes of their game on Saturday, and part of that was thanks to an incredible fake play they ran.

The Scarlet Knights lost 35-16 to the Buckeyes at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, N.J. on Saturday. But Rutgers went into halftime leading 9-7 before getting blown out in the second half.

The great trick play took place early in the second quarter with Rutgers down 7-0. The Scarlet Knights had the ball at their own 43 and decided to go for it on 4th-and-1. Rutgers faked like they were going for a quarterback sneak. Instead, quarterback Gavin Wimsatt pulled a sneaky move and fed the ball between his legs to Kyle Monangai for a Fumblerooski.

As Wimsatt and the offensive line plowed forward for what appeared to be a QB sneak, Monangai took the ball around the pile and bolted for a 45-yard gain to the Ohio State 12.

What a freaking play!

Rutgers showed some balls going for it in that situation, but they sure dialed up the right play. The only disappointment was they settled for a field goal on the possession.

If this play isn’t being utilized by every school in the next few weeks, we’re doing something wrong.

