Rutgers fakes out entire world with incredible spin on Fumblerooski trick play

Rutgers gave Ohio State a good run for 30 minutes of their game on Saturday, and part of that was thanks to an incredible fake play they ran.

The Scarlet Knights lost 35-16 to the Buckeyes at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, N.J. on Saturday. But Rutgers went into halftime leading 9-7 before getting blown out in the second half.

The great trick play took place early in the second quarter with Rutgers down 7-0. The Scarlet Knights had the ball at their own 43 and decided to go for it on 4th-and-1. Rutgers faked like they were going for a quarterback sneak. Instead, quarterback Gavin Wimsatt pulled a sneaky move and fed the ball between his legs to Kyle Monangai for a Fumblerooski.

As Wimsatt and the offensive line plowed forward for what appeared to be a QB sneak, Monangai took the ball around the pile and bolted for a 45-yard gain to the Ohio State 12.

THIS PLAY DESIGN 🤯 Rutgers with the 4th down fumblerooski vibes pic.twitter.com/D21wXzQg6n — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) November 4, 2023

What a freaking play!

Rutgers showed some balls going for it in that situation, but they sure dialed up the right play. The only disappointment was they settled for a field goal on the possession.

If this play isn’t being utilized by every school in the next few weeks, we’re doing something wrong.