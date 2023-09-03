Rutgers mustache man goes viral for his mid-game grooming

The 2023 college football season is barely underway, but the mustache champion has already been crowned.

During the CBS broadcast of the Northwestern-Rutgers game on Sunday, a Rutgers staffer was shown grooming his immaculate handlebar mustache. The timing was perfect, too, as play-by-play announcer Tom McCarthy was reading a promo for the TV series “Yellowstone” while the handlebars were being twisted.

captivating TV pic.twitter.com/zwtl0toGfC — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) September 3, 2023

That guy could probably audition for a role in “Yellowstone” and get it based on the mustache alone.

We have featured a lot of mustaches from the sports world over the years, but that may have been the best ever.