Sunday, August 27, 2023

Everyone said the same thing about Kirk Cousins’ new look

August 27, 2023
by Larry Brown
Kirk Cousins with a moustache

Kirk Cousins was sporting a new look when he was shown on TV during his Minnesota Vikings’ preseason game on Saturday, and that left fans all thinking the same thing.

Cousins did not play as his Vikings lost to the Arizona Cardinals 18-17. But the Vikings QB was seen on the sidelines rocking a serious handlebar mustache.

If you thought Cousins resembled a certain famous former wrestler, you’re not alone, brother.

Yes, he sure has the Hulk Hogan look down.

There were some good jokes too.

Cousins has a reputation for being a clean-cut guy, but he certainly is cutting loose with that look. He also showed off some personality last season when he introduced “Kirko Chainz” to the world.

