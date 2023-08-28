Everyone said the same thing about Kirk Cousins’ new look

Kirk Cousins was sporting a new look when he was shown on TV during his Minnesota Vikings’ preseason game on Saturday, and that left fans all thinking the same thing.

Cousins did not play as his Vikings lost to the Arizona Cardinals 18-17. But the Vikings QB was seen on the sidelines rocking a serious handlebar mustache.

If you thought Cousins resembled a certain famous former wrestler, you’re not alone, brother.

Hulk Hogan and Kirk Cousins 🤝 “Say your prayers and take your vitamins” pic.twitter.com/MZeJZCSoRr — Dan Snyder Retired Yacht Tracker (@DanSnydersYacht) August 27, 2023

Yes, he sure has the Hulk Hogan look down.

This ain’t Kirk Cousins, this is Dirk Brothers. https://t.co/HJMpT8pXt7 — Jason (@_jason_777) August 27, 2023

Kirk Cousins looking like Hulk Hogan 😂 pic.twitter.com/66p2El1lUf — Personal Corner (@personalcorner) August 26, 2023

There were some good jokes too.

Kirk Cousins went from “I’ll have her home by 9 sir” to “I'll tell you what I'd do man. Two chicks at the same time.” pic.twitter.com/yNcWdgOUAI — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) August 26, 2023

Cousins has a reputation for being a clean-cut guy, but he certainly is cutting loose with that look. He also showed off some personality last season when he introduced “Kirko Chainz” to the world.