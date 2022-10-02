Ryan Day apologizes to Greg Schiano after heated altercation

Ryan Day apologized to Greg Schiano after Ohio State’s 49-10 win over Rutgers Saturday for a heated altercation they had in the fourth quarter.

The Buckeyes had a 4th-and-2 at their 39 while leading 49-10 with around nine minutes left in the game. Punter Jesse Mirco was set to boot the ball but saw a big opening down the side of the field and made a break for it. He rushed for 22 yards to get the first down, but he received a hard hit from Aron Cruikshank out of bounds. Cruikshank was ejected for the hit.

Jesse Mirco takes off running on the punt attempt, Aron Cruikshank blasts him out of bounds and gets ejected, leading to a verbal altercation with Ryan Day and Greg Schiano screaming at each other. pic.twitter.com/IemT90qNDi — The Silver Bulletin (@tSilverBulletin) October 1, 2022

After the 4th-down punt conversion, plus the late hit, Schiano ran across the field to separate his players from the Buckeyes. Schiano and Day got heated, with both coaches pointing fingers.

Things are getting heated in Columbus 👀 pic.twitter.com/1ogLILcOKX — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 1, 2022

Though the coaches were heated at the time, things calmed down by the end of the game. The two shook hands, and you could hear Day apologize to Schiano.

You can hear Ryan Day apologize to Greg Schiano during their postgame handshake pic.twitter.com/azMoQplXYl — The Buckeye Nut (@TheBuckeyeNut) October 1, 2022

“I apologize for that,” Day could be heard saying.

Day said after the game that he had “no hard feelings” over what transpired.

After a heated argument between Ryan Day and Greg Schiano following a late hit on Ohio State punter Jesse Mirco, Day said he has "no hard feelings at all" toward Schiano. “I have unbelievable respect for him," he added.pic.twitter.com/bJtlthKhad — Chase Brown (@chaseabrown__) October 1, 2022

Day also confirmed that the punter acted on his own and a fake was not called.

Ryan Day said Jesse Mirco made the decision on his own to run on the punt. Day said he asked Mirco: “Did anybody tell you to do that?” Mirco replied “No.” Day said “We’ll talk about that tomorrow.” — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) October 1, 2022

Day’s Buckeyes are now 5-0, while Schiano’s Scarlet Knights are 3-2.