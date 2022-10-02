 Skip to main content
Ryan Day apologizes to Greg Schiano after heated altercation

October 1, 2022
by Larry Brown

Greg Schiano points at Ryan Day

Ryan Day apologized to Greg Schiano after Ohio State’s 49-10 win over Rutgers Saturday for a heated altercation they had in the fourth quarter.

The Buckeyes had a 4th-and-2 at their 39 while leading 49-10 with around nine minutes left in the game. Punter Jesse Mirco was set to boot the ball but saw a big opening down the side of the field and made a break for it. He rushed for 22 yards to get the first down, but he received a hard hit from Aron Cruikshank out of bounds. Cruikshank was ejected for the hit.

After the 4th-down punt conversion, plus the late hit, Schiano ran across the field to separate his players from the Buckeyes. Schiano and Day got heated, with both coaches pointing fingers.

Though the coaches were heated at the time, things calmed down by the end of the game. The two shook hands, and you could hear Day apologize to Schiano.

“I apologize for that,” Day could be heard saying.

Day said after the game that he had “no hard feelings” over what transpired.

Day also confirmed that the punter acted on his own and a fake was not called.

Day’s Buckeyes are now 5-0, while Schiano’s Scarlet Knights are 3-2.

