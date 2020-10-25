Ryan Day apologizes to Nebraska for touchdown late in game

Ryan Day apologized to Nebraska for a touchdown the Buckeyes scored late in their 52-17 win over the Cornhuskers at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday.

Nebraska and Ohio State were actually tied at 14 in the second quarter before the Buckeyes broke away. They outscored Nebraska 38-3 from that point on.

Ohio State was up 45-17 with under three minutes left and took over at the Nebraska 40. They ran the ball five straight times and got down to the two. Rather than take a knee, freshman quarterback Jack Miller III ran a ball in for the touchdown with 18 seconds left.

Day took the blame for that after the game and said he owed Nebraska coach Scott Frost an apology.

“I feel bad about that,” Day said after the game, via ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg. “I had a younger quarterback in the game, and I didn’t feel like we had the personnel to take the knee, and I probably should have done that. So I just want to publicly apologize to them, to [Nebraska coach] Scott [Frost].”

That’s a classy thing of Day to do. There’s no reason to make Nebraska feel like Ohio State needed to rub things in. Especially, remember that Nebraska and Ohio State are on good terms now.