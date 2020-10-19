Scott Frost rooting for Ohio State for this reason

The Nebraska Cornhuskers were one of the most vocal teams when it came to pushing for Big Ten football this fall. The Ohio State Buckeyes were another, and the Huskers have not forgotten.

Nebraska coach Scott Frost went out of his way to praise Ohio State’s efforts to get Big Ten football played, with the two teams set to square off this weekend in the conference opener. Frost even went as far as to say that he’d cheer for the Buckeyes in every other game.

“I’m going to root for (Ohio State) in every single game except this first one,” Frost said, via Mitch Sherman of The Athletic.

Nebraska was vocal about the Big Ten’s postponement moreso than other schools. Ohio State was as well, taking on an active role in pushing the conference to play. Frost, it seems, won’t forget that anytime soon.