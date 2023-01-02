Report: Ryan Day makes big decision about play-calling duties

Ohio State coach Ryan Day will reportedly make a significant change to how things are run within the program next season.

According to Kirk Herbstreit of ESPN, Day said he intends to give up play-calling duties next season to give himself more time to manage all aspects of the Ohio State program. Day apparently made the reveal in production meetings prior to the College Football Playoff semi-final.

Here are Kirk Herbstreit’s full comments on Ryan Day potentially giving up play calling next season. https://t.co/0pxLXCoumb pic.twitter.com/EEzK86a8j6 — Paul Harvey 🔨 (@HammerHarvey) January 2, 2023

“Ryan Day mentioned in our production meeting he’s going to stop calling plays next year because he needs to become more of a manager as a head coach,” Herbstreit said on “College GameDay” Monday. “When you’re prepping the game plan, there’s a lot more that goes into it Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, to be ready to call those plays on Saturday. So he’s thinking about maybe relinquishing those, which would be the first time ever.”

Day has always handled play-calling duties for the Buckeyes, so this would be a significant shift. It may also be an admission that running a program of Ohio State’s size and scope is too difficult for Day while also putting together a winning game plan. There have been hints of that recently, as Day has had to deal with some uncharacteristic recruiting losses and two consecutive defeats to Michigan.

Day remains 45-6 as Ohio State head coach, but the school wants championships. He is hardly in any danger, but he will know as well as anyone that supporters will be expecting a playoff breakthrough.