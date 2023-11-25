Ryan Day was so sad walking through tunnel after loss to Michigan

Ryan Day gave the college football world his version of Urban Meyer’s “sad pizza” on Saturday.

Day’s Ohio State Buckeyes lost 30-24 to the rival Michigan Wolverines in Ann Arbor. The loss was Day’s third in a row to “The Team Up North.”

Day was completely heartbroken after the loss. FOX’s cameras captured him walking through the tunnel after the defeat. The Buckeyes coach had his head down and looked as sad as imaginable.

Ryan Day looks so sad (r @LBSports) pic.twitter.com/FaOgoZm1wL — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) November 25, 2023

The moment reminded many people of how dejected former Ohio State coach Meyer was after the 2013 Big Ten Championship Game loss to Michigan State. Meyer was seen sitting on a cart eating some cold pizza and looking very sad.

Day and his team worked all year with revenge on their mind. They were driving to take the lead at the end, but Rod Moore intercepted a pass from Kyle McCord with 25 seconds left to seal the game. That type of loss is completely heartbreaking, especially for a squad that entered the game 11-0.