Ryan Day shares how he learned about USC and UCLA joining Big Ten

Ohio State head football coach Ryan Day was on the golf course when news broke of USC and UCLA joining the Big Ten, and he had a unique story behind learning about the move.

Day appeared on “THE Podcast: Ohio State Football News” on Wednesday during this week’s Big Ten media days. He revealed that he learned of the two schools’ decision while playing at UCLA head coach Chip Kelly’s golf tournament in New Hampshire.

“We were making the turn right around where we were staying,” Day said. “My wife and Chip’s wife came running out and said that we were in the same conference now.

“We started off the round and we’re in two different conferences,” Day said. “We end the round and we’re in the same one.”

Day also said that he and Kelly, who was playing a group ahead of Day, had no idea that the USC-UCLA move was coming.

The two coaches have a relationship that has spanned over two decades. Day was the quarterback at New Hampshire during Kelly’s first season as an offensive coordinator at the school in 1999. Both Day and Kelly coached their programs to solid records in 2021. UCLA finished with an 8-4 record, while Ohio State went 11-2 and won the Rose Bowl.

USC and UCLA will not be headed to the Big Ten until 2024, meaning Day’s focus will presumably be on this season and a tough opening game against Oregon.