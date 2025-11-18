Report: Sam Leavitt could transfer from Arizona State

Sam Leavitt is out for the season for Arizona State, and it sounds like his Sun Devils career could also be over.

On3 reported on Tuesday that it is “doubtful” that Leavitt returns to Arizona State for the 2026 season. Leavitt reportedly is being shopped to other programs as a potential transfer.

Leavitt was in his second season with the Sun Devils this year before getting hurt. He passed for 1,628 yards, 10 touchdowns and 3 interceptions in seven games this season. He also had 300 rushing yards and 5 touchdowns.

Leavitt hurt his foot against Baylor in September and tried to play through the injury, but it continued to be a problem. On Oct. 31, ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham announced that Leavitt would undergo season-ending surgery.

“It’s definitely something that’s been lingering all year,” Dillingham said of the injury. “It’s definitely something that could definitely turn into that (long-term) for sure, just because it hasn’t progressed like we hoped. He’s been dealing with this for pretty much the whole year. He hasn’t been at full speed, so we’ll definitely reassess it during the bye and make a decision from there.”

Leavitt spent the 2023 season at Michigan State before transferring to Arizona State. He had only appeared in four games for the Spartans, which makes him a redshirt sophomore.

Sam’s brother Dallin responded to the report about the quarterback transferring via an Instagram Story post. He called On3 a “joke,” and showed a text message where he told On3 reporter Pete Nakos that Sam is “still deciding what he wants to do.”

Sam Leavitt’s brother Dallin denies this report on his IG story: https://t.co/JKRA9FIK7G pic.twitter.com/wH8trp5c2l — Blake Niemann (@Blakes_Take2) November 18, 2025

Leavitt had a breakout season last year when he passed for 2,885 yards, 24 touchdowns and 6 interceptions with 443 rushing yards and 5 rushing touchdowns. He and Cam Skattebo helped the Sun Devils win the Big 12 and earn a spot in the College Football Playoff.