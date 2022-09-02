Scott Frost shares how he responded to disappointing loss

Scott Frost entered the 2022 college football season on the hot seat, and his team’s loss in its opener did not help his situation.

Nebraska led Northwestern 28-17 in the second half of their game last weekend that took place in Ireland. A bad decision to go for an onside kick proved to be costly, as it helped turned the momentum towards the Wildcats. Northwestern scored the final 14 points of the game and won 31-28.

It’s been a long week for Frost following his team’s choke job. But the former Huskers quarterback said Thursday that he has learned to tune out the noise.

“I learned as a quarterback, so I have no idea what’s being said,” Frost said, via Husker 247. “I’m worried about this team. My phone wasn’t even charged for most of the week. All you can do is work as hard as you can and do the right things. I think our kids know that. I try to share that with the kids as much as they can. If they have a chip on their shoulder, I think that’s a good thing for us.”

That’s probably a good approach, because the things being said about Frost were not positive.

Nebraska will host North Dakota on Saturday, then they face Georgia Southern the following week. They need a couple of wins badly, because they will face Oklahoma in their fourth game.

This is Frost’s fifth season on the job. The 47-year-old has gone an abysmal 15-30 since taking over as head coach.