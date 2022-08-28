Northwestern coach takes shot at Scott Frost after win

The 2022 season did not get off to a good start for Nebraska on Saturday, and one opposing coach did not feel any sympathy for Scott Frost.

Nebraska had an 11-point lead over Northwestern in the third quarter but managed to lose 31-28. After the game, Northwestern offensive line coach Kurt Anderson took a swipe at Frost on Twitter.

And to think we only puked 4 times all camp 🚫🤮 — Kurt Anderson (@OLINEPRIDE) August 28, 2022

Frost, who is likely coaching for his job, recently bragged about how hard Nebraska worked during the offseason by telling the media how many times his offensive linemen vomited in practices. Anderson obviously couldn’t wait to needle Frost over that.

Nebraska went 3-9 last year and lost a lot of close games. While one loss is not going to cost Frost his job, the season could not have begun any worse for him. His decision to try an onside kick while leading 28-17 in the third quarter totally backfired. Frost then threw his coaching staff under the bus after the game. It would be a surprise if he survives the season.